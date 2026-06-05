20 Top Students Win Full Scholarships to Study Medicine and Law

By Tinoumudaishe Muzanenhamo

Twenty academically gifted students from across the country have been awarded fully funded scholarships to study medicine and law at the University of Zimbabwe under a programme launched by the Bridging Gaps Foundation (BGF).

The scholarships, which were officially presented at a ceremony in Harare on Friday will cover tuition fees, accommodation, examination costs and living allowances including transport and data expenses.

The beneficiaries, selected from all 10 provinces were chosen on the basis of academic excellence and disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds.

Many are orphans, come from child-headed households or are being raised by elderly relatives.

Speaking at the event, Bridging Gaps Foundation Chief Executive Officer Mberikwazvo Chitambo said the initiative was designed to provide opportunities for talented learners who face significant financial barriers to higher education.

“We searched this country for the most vulnerable and yet most academically gifted learners. Some were double orphans, some came from child-headed households, while others were being raised by elderly grandparents. Despite these challenges, they excelled academically and earned the opportunity to pursue their dreams,” he said.

Most of the recipients achieved at least 15 points at Advanced Level and expressed ambitions of becoming doctors and lawyers.

Founded in 2021 by businessman Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his wife Sandra Tagwirei, the Bridging Gaps Foundation focuses on supporting vulnerable communities through programmes in education, healthcare, food security, disaster response and social protection.

Chitambo said the scholarship scheme reflects the organisation’s broader mission of empowering disadvantaged communities and improving livelihoods.

“Our mission is to ameliorate the human condition and improve the lives of the marginalised, the disadvantaged and the vulnerable. We don’t give because we have; we give because we are given,” he said.

In addition to receiving financial support, scholarship recipients will be required to mentor younger vulnerable learners as part of a programme aimed at creating a culture of giving back.

“Every BGF scholar must mentor a younger vulnerable learner. We want this scholarship to become a movement where beneficiaries become bridges of opportunity for others,” Chitambo said.

Acting Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Torerayi Moyo, who officiated at the event, described the programme as a significant investment in Zimbabwe’s future.

“Today we gather to celebrate a remarkable act of patriotism, philanthropy and nation-building through the generosity of Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Mrs Sandra Tagwirei through the Bridging Gaps Foundation,” he said.

Professor Moyo said the initiative complements government efforts to promote inclusive development and expand access to higher education.

He added that medicine and law were professions critical to national development.

“Medicine offers the noble calling of preserving life and advancing public health, while law provides the opportunity to uphold justice, strengthen institutions and shape public policy,” he said.

The minister also commended the foundation for ensuring that beneficiaries were drawn from every province, saying the programme reflected the principles of inclusivity and equal opportunity.

He urged the students to maintain high academic standards and use their education to contribute to national development.

“Zimbabwe has invested in you because it believes in your potential. Let your knowledge, skills and talents contribute to the development of your communities and your country,” he said.

Under the scholarship programme, beneficiaries are required to maintain strong academic performance, attend at least 90% of classes and regularly submit progress reports.

The initiative comes at a time when concerns are growing over access to tertiary education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, with education advocates increasingly calling for more support mechanisms to ensure talented learners are not left behind because of financial constraints.

Organisers said they hope the beneficiaries will eventually use their skills and experiences to uplift others, helping to create a cycle of empowerment that extends beyond the classroom.