“Deathtrap Highways” Churches Demand Crackdown as Road Carnage Soars 

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has issued a warning over the country’s worsening road safety crisis, calling for urgent government action following a sharp rise in deadly traffic accidents.

In a statement, the church body expressed “deep sorrow” over the mounting loss of life, urging sweeping reforms to the country’s embattled public transport system and stronger enforcement of road safety regulations.

“We are particularly heartbroken by the tragic accident… where seventeen precious lives were lost. Every life is sacred, and these preventable tragedies compel us to deeply reflect on our collective responsibility to safeguard human dignity,” the ZCC said.

The council laid much of the blame on the proliferation of unregulated commuter omnibuses which continue to operate despite state efforts to revive the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO).

“Desperation forces commuters to board overcrowded and unsafe vehicles, risking their lives daily,” the ZCC added, warning that the failure to fully operationalise ZUPCO has “perpetuated a cycle of disorder and danger” on the roads.

The church also linked the transport chaos to the country’s high unemployment levels which have driven many young Zimbabweans to operate pirate taxis and informal commuter services as a means of survival.

The call comes amid a worrying spike in road accidents.

ZCC said data from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) shows 28,159 road crashes were recorded in the first half of 2025 — a 20% surge compared to the same period last year.

Even more troubling, fatal accidents rose by 30.1% in the second quarter alone resulting in 624 deaths. Injuries were up 12.5%.

The council urged government to act swiftly — prioritising the repair and upgrade of road infrastructure, enforcing vehicle safety standards and cracking down on corruption that allows unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers to remain on the road.

The ZCC called on the public to avoid unsafe vehicles and report reckless or illegal transport operations.