Monday, September 30, 2024
Documentary Unveils the Marginalization of Justice in Zimbabwe

The Alliance for Community-Based Organisations (ACBOS) premiered its documentary, “Strengthening Community Participation in the Justice System” on Friday to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. The film pulls back the curtain on the systemic barriers that have long marginalized communities, especially when it comes to accessing justice in cases of electoral litigation and politically motivated violence.

The documentary paints a sobering picture of a justice system that remains out of reach for many despite its lofty principles. The opening scene sets the tone: a woman, her voice trembling but resolute, recalls her ordeal during a wave of electoral violence. Seeking help from the police, she was met with cold indifference, even hostility—an experience emblematic of the broader disconnect between Zimbabwe’s justice system and the vulnerable citizens it is meant to protect.

Kudakwashe Munemo, ACBOS national coordinator, didn’t mince words when discussing the documentary’s purpose. “What we’re highlighting here is not only the inaccessibility of the justice system but also the alarming lack of awareness within some communities about how to engage with justice sector institutions,” Munemo said. “Our aim is to strengthen transparency and accountability, while promoting citizen participation, particularly in matters of public interest like electoral litigation and politically motivated violence.”

Throughout the film, the lived experiences of those navigating a hostile legal landscape are brought into sharp focus, offering a critical look at a system struggling to fulfil its basic mandate.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi also appears in the documentary, acknowledging the judiciary’s challenges. “There is a need to raise the standards of our justice system,” he said, adding that since 2018, the government has been working to streamline access to courts in a bid to make justice more attainable for all citizens.

The documentary serves as both an indictment of the status quo and a call to action for more inclusive and accessible justice in Zimbabwe.

