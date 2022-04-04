Donating Vaccines Was Not Disposing But A Good Gesture: Govt

The government has defended its move to donate Covid-19 vaccines to other African countries saying it was only a good gesture not a way of ridding excess doses.

Despite being a beneficiary of donated vaccines largely from China, Zimbabwe handed 50 000 and 20 000 doses to Botswana and Namibia respectively.

Speaking to a local weekly, National Covid-19 Coordinator, Dr Agnes Mahomva said the vaccine donations were done because of Zimbabwe’s good relations with other countries.

“Zimbabwe has very good relationships with its neighbours and some have struggled to get vaccines. It is therefore only strategic to help them,” she said.

She said it was unlikely that the vaccines that were already in stock would expire before use.

“Remember access to vaccines needs to be for everyone in order to end this pandemic,” Mahomva added.

Zimbabwe received in excess of 22 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and has only administered eight million.

This has raised fears that the vaccines were nearing expiry hence the move to donate to Botswana and Namibia.

Mahomva said most of the vaccines currently in Zimbabwe expire at the end of 2023.

“Most of our vaccines expire at the end of 2023 and that is the end of next year,” said Mahomva.