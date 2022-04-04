Harare Developer Stands Trial Without Lawyer

Harare property developer, George Katsimberis was last week forced to stand trial before Harare Regional Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro without his lawyer of choice despite arguing that he needed more time to prepare his defence outline.

This followed Guwuriro’s ruling against Katsimberis’ plea for postponement in order to get another lawyer as his counsel of choice Lewis Uriri is tied up until the 20th of April 2022.

Katsimberis is embroiled in a legal battle with controversial businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe and his company Pokugara properties following a botched joint venture deal for the construction of cluster houses in Borrowdale.

Katsimberis is standing trial for fraud but has two other related cases where he is the key witness against Pokugara Properties and City of Harare.

When he appeared in court, Katsimberis pleaded for more time to prepare for his defence and to be furnished with documents that he had requested.

But Magistrate Guwuriro insisted on commencing trial.

Katsimberis told the court that he had not been furnished with documents to prepare for his defence leading to a brief adjournment that saw him get a transcript from the previous sitting.

The emotionally charged trial was almost brought to a halt after Katsimberis elected to use Greek language saying he could only articulate his defence outline in a language that he understands.

Guwuriro adjourned trial as she sought to check on Katsimberis’ conduct however, upon resumption Advocate Tawanda Kanengoni who had represented the businessman in a limited capacity offered friendly representation saying the businessman had been faced with a distressful situation.

“In the last adjournment, I had the occasion to liaise with the accused person and I decided to offer friendly counsel. The result of that particular interaction with the accused person, I have been instructed to offer an apology over conduct that may be perceived to be undecorous or disrespectful.

“The court has no doubt with its vast experience in dealing with unrepresented accused persons and would no doubt that it will appreciate it is a very steep learning curve for an accused person to appreciate everything that is going on in court and at the same time logically, properly present a discussion of his defence. Obviously as the person who is directing the ball in the matter emotions may at times run high and it was not his intention to disrespect the court, he was obviously faced with very new situation, a distressful situation…” said Kanengoni

Trial proceeded with Sharpe’s aide Michael John Van Blerk testifying against Katsimberis.

The trial will proceed tomorrow.