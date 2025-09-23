Dorowa Mine Revival Gets Mutapa Fund Boost

By Anyway Yotamu

The Zimbabwe’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, Mutapa Investment Fund has injected US$5.3 million in the struggling Dorowa Mine a subsidiary of Chemplex in an effort to boost local basal fertilizer production in the country.

Mutapa will put additional US$ 11 million in January 2026 to make it US$16million in total to Dorowa Mine.

Chemplex board Chairman, Dr Linos Mapfumo told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce chaired by Zaka South MP, Clemence Chiduwa on Tuesday.

“The refurbishment of Dorowa phosphate plant to produce the 150 000tpa of phosphates has commenced with US$5.3m availed by Mutapa Investment Fund for the first phase of the refurbishment to produce 100 000 tonne per annum which will achieve over 50% of the basal fertilizer required by the nation,” said Mapfumo.

Dr Mapfumo told parliamentarians that the state-owned company seeks US$16 million to revive full-scale operations.

“A total of US$16m is required to fully refurbish the plant to installed capacity and enable production of over 400 000tpa of basal fertilizer. The funding balance will be addressed by the shareholder MIF as a medium-term strategy for the localisation agenda,” Mapfumo said.

Chiduwa says his led Committee is touring several fertilizer manufacturers on a fact-finding mission.

“We’re o fact finding mission on government agencies, to ensure localization of production is followed through and we’re playing our oversight role to ensure that it is being followed”, said Chiduwa.

Dorowa Mine, located in Buhera District is the country’s only phosphate mine and is wholly owned by the Chemplex Corporation.

The mine produces rock phosphate for the manufacture of basal fertilizers playing a significant role in supporting Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector and contributing to food security.