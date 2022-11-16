JUST IN: Dynamos Part Ways With Chairman Mupfurutsa

Dynamos Football club has parted ways with its chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa, a day after the Harare giants announced the departure of first team coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

In a statement, Dynamos Spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo said Mupfurutsa is leaving his post with immediate effect, though he did not mention reasons behind his departure.

“Dynamos Football Club would like to reveal that Isaiah Mupfurutsa is leaving his post as Chairman with immediate effect. Mr Mupfurutsa has served Dynamos with distinction since 2018 when he was appointed as Chairman.

“Therefore, Dynamos Football Club would like to thank Mupfurutsa for his tireless dedication to the team,” said Farawo.

More to follow….

