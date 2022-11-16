fbpx
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeNewsJUST IN: Dynamos Part Ways With Chairman Mupfurutsa
News
0 Comments

JUST IN: Dynamos Part Ways With Chairman Mupfurutsa

Dynamos Football club has parted ways with its chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa, a day after the Harare giants announced the departure of first team coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

In a statement, Dynamos Spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo said Mupfurutsa is leaving his post with immediate effect, though he did not mention reasons behind his departure.

“Dynamos Football Club would like to reveal that Isaiah Mupfurutsa is leaving his post as Chairman with immediate effect. Mr Mupfurutsa has served Dynamos with distinction since 2018 when he was appointed as Chairman.

“Therefore, Dynamos Football Club would like to thank Mupfurutsa for his tireless dedication to the team,” said Farawo.

More to follow….

Share this article

No comments

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News
News
News
Courts, News
News
News

You cannot copy content of this page