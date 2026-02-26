Mountaineers Steady After Bowling Out Tuskers for 166 in Logan Cup Clash

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

The Logan Cup encounter between Tuskers and Mega Market Mountaineers remained finely balanced at the close of play on day one at Bulawayo Athletic Club on Thursday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Tuskers struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 166 in 48.1 overs.

The batting side failed to establish meaningful partnerships throughout the innings.

Aliakbar Hamid top-scored with 47 runs, hitting seven boundaries while Munashe Chimusoro added 36. Ernest Masuku contributed a late 18 runs but regular wickets curtailed any chance of posting a competitive total.

Mega Market Mountaineers produced a disciplined performance with the ball. Captain Tendai Chatara led from the front, claiming three wickets for just 13 runs in nine overs. Michael Frost and Vincent Masekesa also picked up three wickets apiece to restrict Tuskers to a modest score.

In response, the Mountaineers reached 84 for 2 in 32.3 overs at stumps, trailing by 82 runs heading into day two. Joylord Gumbie made 34 runs, while Ronak Patel added 25 during a steady opening stand.

Tanatswa Bechani was the standout bowler for Tuskers, finishing the day with figures of 2 for 12. With eight wickets still in hand, the Mountaineers will look to erase the deficit and seize control when play resumes.