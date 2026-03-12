Zimunya Praises New Dispensation as Govt Takes Delivery of Construction Fleet

By Lemuel Chekai

A prominent local developer has credited the Second Republic for creating unprecedented opportunities in the property sector, as government took delivery of a multi-million dollar heavy equipment fleet to drive its urban densification agenda.

Highrange Property Group CEO Kuziva Zimunya praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for empowering local players.

Zimunya was speaking at the handover ceremony in Harare yesterday where developers officially transferred a fleet of construction machinery to the Public Works Department.

“President E.D. Mnangagwa is the greatest state leader alive,” Zimunya said.

“I would like to thank His Excellence for fully supporting, empowering, and having faith in local developers. I also thank Honourable Minister Garwe and Permanent Secretary Dr J. Basera. Before the new dispensation, there were no such opportunities; only a handful of land developers had access. Now we are being afforded the space. Long live our national leadership.”

The fleet—comprising front-end loaders, graders, tippers, pickups, and specialised technical equipment—was provided by developers including Highrange, Romapix and Junior Construction as part of their contractual obligations to the State.

The machinery will be immediately deployed to accelerate infrastructure projects under the government’s new urban densification policy.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, who received the equipment, expressed gratitude to compliant developers while issuing a firm warning to those yet to deliver.

“To those who are still ‘limbering up’ in the locker room: the clock is ticking,” Garwe said.

“In the next donation and deployment cycle, I expect 100% compliance.”

Garwe announced that under Statutory Instrument 170 of 2025, no Certificate of Occupancy will be issued unless developments meet Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS).

These include tarred roads, functional storm-water drainage, water reticulation within 100 metres, integrated sewer systems, waste management plans, and public safety features such as street lighting and recreational spaces.

He further directed that future housing projects must incorporate state-of-the-art stadia and drug rehabilitation centres to address substance abuse among youth.

Permanent Secretary John Basera said the donated equipment boosts the ministry’s operational capacity and will be housed under the Local Authorities Technical Support Unit (LATSU).

“This machinery symbolises strengthened institutional capacity,” Basera said.

The fleet is expected on construction sites immediately, with government targeting completion of key projects in line with the 2030 upper-middle-income society vision.