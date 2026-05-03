Eight IOC Young Leaders Set for Dakar 2026 to Promote Olympic Values Through Sport

With exactly six months remaining before the start of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, eight young changemakers selected under the International Olympic Committee Young Leaders Programme are preparing to use sport as a tool for social impact across communities in Senegal.

The young leaders, drawn from Africa, Europe and the Americas, will work directly with athletes and local communities during the Games, delivering sport-based activities focused on inclusion, education, well-being and youth empowerment.

Based at Athlete365 House inside the Youth Olympic Village, the group will engage athletes through interactive sessions, games and discussions aimed at demonstrating how Olympic values can create positive social change beyond competition. They will also lead outreach initiatives in communities across Dakar to extend the legacy of the Games beyond sporting venues.

The selected IOC Young Leaders are:

Audrey Oronda (Kenya)

Jordan Joel (Nigeria)

Nadine Taderera (Zimbabwe)

Sara Moamen Abdelsamie (Egypt)

Shereif Kholeif (Great Britain/Egypt)

Jacqueline Simoneau (Canada)

SunMin Park (Canada)

Rafael Valdivieso (Dominican Republic)

Speaking ahead of the Games, Egyptian IOC Young Leader Sara Moamen Abdelsamie described Dakar 2026 as a historic milestone for the continent.

“Being part of Dakar 2026 represents far more than participation; it is history in the making,” she said. “As an African, standing on home soil of the first Olympic event ever to be held on our continent fills me with pride, purpose and deep gratitude.”

Nigerian representative Jordan Joel said the event carries special significance for African youth.

“As a Nigerian, it is an honour to contribute to the first Olympic event held in Africa. I hope to inspire young people to see how sport can be used to support communities and address important challenges. It’s more than a game,” Joel said.

Zimbabwe’s Nadine Taderera said the programme presents an opportunity to connect people through sport.

“Being part of Dakar 2026 means getting the opportunity to engage with people from diverse backgrounds in celebration of the power of sport,” she said.

According to the IOC, the projects led by the Young Leaders are aligned with the organisation’s Olympism365 strategy, which promotes sport as a driver for sustainable development. Their initiatives address issues such as gender equality, peace-building, education access, mental well-being and community cohesion.

The IOC Young Leaders Programme, launched in 2016, supports young innovators using sport to create positive change in their communities worldwide.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games will run from 31 October to 13 November 2026, marking the first Olympic event ever hosted on African soil.