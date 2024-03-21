Can Majome Usher In A New Human Rights Chapter In Zim?

In a landmark moment for Zimbabwe, Fungayi Jessie Majome has been sworn in as the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairperson, heralding a new chapter in the nation’s human rights journey.

Majome, a seasoned advocate for justice, brings a fresh perspective to the role, emphasizing the importance of self-reflection and internal improvement over external judgments.

Majome’s appointment is critical as Zimbabwe grapples with its human rights record. She urges a shift away from the divisive global North-South narrative, advocating for a focus on local issues and solutions.

“Human rights are about the dignity, quality, and freedom for every one of us,” Majome asserts, calling for a depoliticization of the human rights discourse.

Under her leadership, the Commission aims to adopt an objective, evidence-based approach to investigate allegations of human rights abuses. Majome acknowledges that while Zimbabwe is not the worst offender globally, there is always room for improvement.

The Constitution’s Bill of Rights is a foundation for the state’s duty to uphold and promote human rights, a task Majome is eager to tackle.

Drawing inspiration from Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, Majome sees human rights as integral to the nation’s aspirations. She envisions a culture of human rights that resonates with the country’s values, untainted by colonial influence.

“Human rights are like happiness,” she explains, “a noble aspiration we strive for, acknowledging that no nation is without flaws.”

Majome’s philosophy is rooted in the African concept of Ubuntu, which deeply respects the right to life. She calls for a dialogue that reflects Zimbabwean and African perspectives on human rights, free from external pressures and politicization.

As Zimbabwe is a signatory to international human rights conventions, Majome’s tenure is expected to bridge the gap between global commitments and local realities.

Her focus is on unity and collaboration, fostering a national conversation on dignity, freedom, and equality.

She steps into her role, ready to engage both the citizenry and the state in fulfilling the country’s human rights obligations.

Her vision is clear: a Zimbabwe where human rights are not just an aspiration but a reality for all.

