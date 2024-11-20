Nqobile Magwizi Driving Visionary Change in Zim’s Infrastructure and Investment Landscape

Entrepreneur and founder of NC & Banat Strategic Partners, Nqobile Magwizi has been nominated for the prestigious Outstanding Contributions to Investment Promotion Award at the upcoming Capital Markets Awards.

The event, set to take place on December 6 at The Nest in Borrowdale, recognizes individuals and organizations that have significantly impacted Zimbabwe’s economic development and investment promotion.

The awards, co-hosted by the Capital Markets Association of Zimbabwe (CMAZ), celebrate innovative and responsible business practices with a strong emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Financial Markets Indaba Managing Director Patrick Muzondo highlighted the event’s objective to spotlight entities shaping the future of business in Zimbabwe.

“The awards ceremony will honor exceptional performance and promising growth potential. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and success of our business leaders,” said Muzondo.

Magwizi’s nomination is a testimony to his transformative leadership and the innovative projects fronted by his firm.

Before founding NC & Banat, he was part of Tatu Advertising and served as its chairman, setting the stage for a dynamic career in strategic business development.

Among his firm’s standout projects is the refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium, an ambitious initiative to upgrade the facility with FIFA-standard bucket seats and enhanced amenities. Targeted for completion by June 2025, this project is poised to elevate Zimbabwe’s reputation as a host of international sporting events.

Another milestone is the Northgate Estates project, a visionary smart city development near Harare. NC & Banat played a pivotal role in master planning and investment structuring, ensuring the project aligns with modern urban sustainability standards.

The company’s expertise extends to renewable energy, notably their advisory role in the 35-megawatt Zimplats solar project in collaboration with Shenxin Construction. This project highlights Zimbabwe’s commitment to transitioning toward sustainable energy solutions, with Magwizi’s team providing critical support in transaction infrastructure.

In transportation, the firm contributed to the Mbudzi Interchange project, a modern solution to Harare’s growing traffic challenges, and the Harare-Beitbridge Road Rehabilitation Project, a 587-kilometer highway upgrade critical for regional trade. Their advisory services focused on feasibility analysis, fundraising, and stakeholder engagement, ensuring seamless execution.

Magwizi’s vision extends to urban renewal, exemplified by the Mbare Market Renewal project and the modernization of Rufaro Stadium. While the stadium refurbishment faced challenges leading to its abandonment in 2022, the market project continues to breathe new life into Harare’s historic trading hub.

Magwizi’s leadership exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to investment and infrastructure development in Zimbabwe.

His ability to align global best practices with local realities has made him a driving force behind projects that foster economic growth and community development.