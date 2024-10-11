Heal Zimbabwe  Calls for Urgent Action to Protect Girls’ Rights

Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT) has called for immediate and robust action to protect the rights of girls in Zimbabwe as the world marks International Day of the Girl Child.

This year’s theme, “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” highlights unlocking the full potential of girls through education, support, and leadership opportunities.

In a statement to mark the day, HZT highlighted the grim reality faced by Zimbabwean girls, with over 4,500 dropping out of school last year due to teenage pregnancies.

“In some communities, harmful social and cultural practices continue to infringe upon the rights of the girl child. Child marriages and discriminatory attitudes towards girls’ education are robbing our girls of their future,” said HZT

The organization said challenges are often compounded by religious cults and outdated traditions.

“These abusive marriages, often driven by poverty and archaic traditions, are exacerbated by religious cults that perpetuate these harmful norms with the tacit nod of the elite for political expediency,” said the organisation

While recent legal reforms, such as amendments to the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, have been applauded for strengthening the fight against child marriages, the Trust called on the government to take stricter actions against these groups.

Despite Zimbabwe’s commitment to international frameworks, such as the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the situation for many girls remains dire.

“The lived realities and material conditions of many girls in our country tell a different story,” HZT said, urging immediate attention from both the government and society​

HZT highlighted the urgent need for increased support for pregnant teenagers and improved access to affordable sanitary wear.

“We call on the Zimbabwe Gender Commission to intensify efforts to end child marriages particularly within religious cults that continue to violate girls rights with impunity. They must work more with law enforcement agencies to protect the girl child from harmful cultural practices that rob girls of their future.

“Young girls should not have to miss school due to lack of proper sanitary wear,” HZT urged.

