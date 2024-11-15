Almasi’s Family Riots Premieres Today!

As of today, November 15 to 24, Almasi Collaborative Arts proudly presents the powerful new play, Family Riots, by Gideon Jeph Wabvuta.

This evocative production, under the visionary direction of acclaimed actress and playwright Danai Gurira, will aptivating audiences at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

Step into a deeply personal journey following Sidney and Primrose, a young Mbare couple navigating the complexities of love, financial hardship, and unspoken truths in late 1990s Zimbabwe.

Gurira describes the play as “a cultural dialogue, a mirror into Zimbabwe’s past, and a window into universal human experiences.”

Think August Wilson, but set in Zimbabwe. Family Riots explores themes of identity, ambition, and the strength needed to face personal and socio-economic challenges.

The mastermind behind the script? Gideon Jeph Wabvuta, an Almasi Collaborative Arts alumnus. Wabvuta’s talent for weaving Zimbabwean narratives with global storytelling techniques shines through. Honed at the University of Southern California with the support of the Walter Mparutsa Fellowship, Family Riots is already gaining recognition, having been lauded at the 2019 Rosa Parks and Kennedy Center awards.

Bringing the story to life is a powerhouse duo! US director Lucie Tiberghien, known for her ability to unearth powerful narratives from diverse voices, joins forces with Zimbabwean director Makomborero Theresa Muchemwa. Their combined expertise guarantees a fresh, international perspective with a deep respect for Zimbabwean traditions.

More than just a play, Family Riots represents a movement. Almasi Collaborative Arts is dedicated to nurturing Zimbabwean talent, and this production showcases artists, designers, and technical experts who honed their skills through Almasi’s programs. As Gurira explains, “We’re not just creating a play; we’re laying the foundation for Zimbabwean voices to resonate worldwide, amplifying stories that are too often untold.”

Don’t miss this chance to be part of something special! Tickets are just $10 and available at magetsi.co.zw or at the National Gallery.

For Zimbabweans, Family Riots offers a poignant trip down memory lane. Relive the beauty and challenges of the 1990s. For international audiences, this production provides a unique glimpse into Zimbabwe’s social landscape through the intimate lens of family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

