Experts Warn Of COVID-19 Third Wave

Medical experts continue to warn of an imminent COVID-19 third wave that has ravaged several countries including neighboring South Africa.

Mpilo Central Hospital Acting Chief Executive, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, warned that with the closure of schools this week, more COVID-19 cases will be recorded. He said the significant rise in the recorded cases is sure proof of a third wave.

‘A wave is not just seen by the peak, a wave starts from the bottom, and it’s like a mountain. The infection curve is moving upwards. So what we are seeing is building to the peak, where you see yourselves on the third wave.

“But the third wave is already here, and this is seen by the new infections being recorded every day. As long as you are recording new infections, you are already into a wave. What is left now is building up to a crescendo at the top of the mountain, where you will see deaths and pandemonium,” Professor Ngwenya said.

He further noted that the high number of cases recorded in boarding schools raises alarm and added that more needs to be done to monitor those returning from school.

“It’s a matter of when it’s going to hit the peak. My prediction, maybe a few weeks after schools close because there has been super spreading throughout the term especially at boarding schools.

“Children don’t seem to get sick from the virus and we have a lot of carriers of the virus out there, especially in boarding schools. So when schools close there will be a rapid increase in infections and possible deaths,” Prof Ngwenya warned.