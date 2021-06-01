MDC Alliance Launches ‘Appeal For Help’ Towards Mpilo Hospital Fire Victims

The opposition MDC Alliance has chipped in to mobilize support to victims of the Mpilo hospital fire which destroyed property worth over half a million dollars last Wednesday.

In a statement, MDC Alliance secretary for health and child welfare Dr. Henry Madzorera said the party is in solidarity with the affected health workers.

“The affected health workers need our collective support. In this regard we call upon all citizens, charitable organisations and the business community to donate to our Mpilo Relief Fund which seeks to enable quick recovery for the health workers and help them return to work with minimum disruption.

“The needs are many but we believe we can make a difference to the survivors if we all contribute, no gift is too small. In the interests of transparency and good fund management we are appealing to all donors to send donations in cash or kind directly to the colleagues who have been trusted by the group to handle their finances,” said Dr. Madzorera.

He said the affected health workers were only left with clothes that they were wearing and also losing their tools of trade.

“The surviving health workers were only left with the clothes on their backs. All furniture, bedding, tools of trading including stethoscopes, kitchen utensils, fridges, cell phones, clothes, lab coats, cash and groceries were reduced to ashes,” he said.

According to Dr. Madzorera the health workers affected are 33 Doctors, 4 Radiographers, 1 pharmacist, 2 Pharmacy technicians, 3 laboratory scientists, 1 physiotherapist and 1 administration officer bringing the total to 45 health workers. The workers are now housed at temporary locations.

A ferocious fire believed to have been caused by an electrical fault gutted the Doctor’s quarters at Mpilo Hospital with many jumping out through windows.