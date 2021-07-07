FastJet-Simbisa Brands Partner In Airline Payment System

Africa’s leading award-winning value airline fastjet and Simbisa Brands Limited yesterday, announced a joint payment option

channel via Simbisa Brands flagship Chicken Inn restaurants across Zimbabwe.

The new payment option allows fastjet customers to pay for a flight booking at any of the seventy-two Chicken Inn restaurants across Zimbabwe.

After securing a fastjet booking on the airline’s website www.fastjet.com, travel shop or via the call centre, a customer may select the Pay Later booking option.

The booking is then held for a prescribed period of time, allowing the customer, upon presenting their booking reservations number, to make the payment to the cashier at any Chicken Inn restaurant.

A fastjet spokesperson said, “We are adding more choice to the fastjet flight booking cycle. Our objective is to provide our customers with convenient payment options to secure their fastjet flight bookings. Chicken Inn’s wide restaurant network makes them well positioned to reach various customer segments across Zimbabwe. This partnership speaks to our values of flexibility and choice”.

A Chicken Inn spokesperson said, “We are pleased to be working with fastjet and launching this payment channel through our Chicken Inn counters. This added service provides convenience to our valued customers”.

Fastjet offers flexible booking change options and generous free baggage allowances across its network of flights. The lowest fares can be found on their website www.fastjet.com.