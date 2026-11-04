Reckless Driving Blamed for Zimbabwe’s Rising Road Deaths

Zimbabwean lawmakers have called for tougher enforcement of traffic laws, blaming reckless driving rather than poor road conditions for the high number of road accidents in the country.

Speaking during a discussion on X, chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, Tawanda Karikoga said investigations by the committee had identified driver behaviour as the leading cause of crashes.

“The number one factor was driver behaviour, not the condition of the roads but the behaviour of the drivers. That’s the number one factor,” he said.

Karikoga cited speeding, overloading and disregard for traffic regulations as some of the dangerous practices putting motorists and passengers at risk.

He expressed particular concern over the overloading of informal public transport vehicles, commonly known as mushikashika saying some vehicles designed to carry five passengers were carrying up to 16 or 20 people.

“So, if that mushikashika is involved in an accident, how many deaths do we record?” he asked.

The lawmaker also questioned the effectiveness of traffic law enforcement, saying overloaded vehicles continued to operate despite passing through police roadblocks.

“We lack enforcement. We really need to ensure that our enforcement agencies are doing their job correctly,” Karikoga said.

He said the parliamentary committee had proposed granting the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) enforcement powers, arguing that its current role was largely centred on educating motorists and other road users.

Karikoga said stronger enforcement was needed to ensure that drivers faced consequences for violating traffic regulations.

Meanwhile, the proposed Road Accident Fund Bill remains with the Executive and has not yet been presented to Parliament.

Karikoga said the committee hoped the legislation would reach Parliament before the end of the year.

However, he cautioned that although the proposed fund could help compensate victims of road accidents, it would not address the underlying causes of crashes.

“The road accident fund does not reduce the number of accidents that we are seeing in this country. What we need to address is why we have so many casualties on our roads,” he said.

TSCZ communications officer Lucy Kuwandira-Mapfumo said the council was continuing to conduct road safety awareness campaigns targeting motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, schools and public transport operators.

The initiatives include media campaigns, roadshows, school programmes, defensive driving courses and community engagements designed to promote responsible road use.

However, she acknowledged that awareness campaigns alone could not guarantee safer behaviour, as some motorists continued to break traffic rules despite understanding the risks.

“A person can then be aware that speeding is dangerous, but then still choose to speed. And I think that is the case that we have currently in our country,” she said.

Kuwandira-Mapfumo said the council needed stronger monitoring and evaluation systems to determine whether its campaigns were leading to improved compliance with speed limits and traffic signals.

The discussion comes amid mounting concern over road safety in Zimbabwe, where 48,150 road traffic crashes were recorded in the first nine months of the year.

The figures have renewed calls for greater driver accountability, stronger enforcement of traffic regulations and a shift towards safer road-use practices.

The debate highlighted the need to complement public education with effective enforcement to reduce preventable crashes and deaths on the country’s roads.