Germinate Sows Seed Of Love During COVID-19

An international Christian based organization, Germinate has donated goods worth more than USD4000 to various organizations in Bulawayo as part of its efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Some of the beneficiaries include Entembeni Old people’s home in Luveve, Thorngrove Isolation Hospital, Ekuphumuleni Care Centre, Jairosi Jiri and other old people’s homes in Mzilikazi, Makhadeni and Tshabalala.

An official at the organization told this publication that the donations were a part of an empowerment exercise in marginalized communities.

“In the society we operate in, we seek to help the vulnerable mainly orphans, widows and the elderly. We don’t do donations, we also seek to empower them through different projects, so as to remove the dependency syndrome and promote self-sustenance,” said the official.

The organization currently operates in four provinces, Harare, Bulawayo, Midlands and Masvingo.

The official said there will be another donation in the midlands province.

The country is currently reeling from an acute shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, especially for frontline workers.