Mwonzora Warns MDC Alliance Legislators

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has warned MDC Alliance legislators not to associate with any other political party as it is against the party’s constitution.

In a statement recently reinstated Secretary General of the MDC-T, Douglas Mwonzora said the four had behaved in a manner inconsistent with the values of the party that was found by the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

“Yesterday the party recalled Members of Parliament. Three of these were from the National Assembly while one was from the Senate. The major reason for the recall was that these Honorable Members had ceased to be members of the Movement for Democratic Change that was formerly led by our late icon Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

“In terms of clause 5.10 (a) of the party constitution their membership was automatically terminated. They had also behaved in a manner inconsistent with the values of our great movement. Some of them had started engaging in unpardonable acts of criminality including inciting our youths to engage in acts of violence against other party members,” said Mwonzora

Mwonzora further warned councilors and members of parliament not to associate with any other political party other than the MDC-T.

“We wish to make it clear that the Party can never tolerate violence and criminal behavior. It can never accept leaders who want to divide it. We remind all our Honorable Members of Parliament of their duty to serve their constituencies as best as they can,” said Mwonzora “In this regard we wish to assure them that the leadership will not be vindictive towards them irrespective of their political opinions. We also assure our councilors that there will be no vindictiveness towards any one. However where people join another political party then in terms of clause 5.10(a) of our constitution their membership of the party automatically is terminated.”

The four who were recalled are MDC Alliance secretary general Chalton Hwende, Chairperson Thabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami (chief whip) and Lilian Timveous MDC Alliance leader of Senate.