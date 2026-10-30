Harare Bets US$818m Budget on Water, Roads and Better Services

The City of Harare has proposed an US$818.3 million budget for 2027 with nearly half of the funding earmarked for water and sanitation as the local authority seeks to tackle persistent service delivery challenges.

Presenting the proposed budget to council on Thursday, Finance and Development Committee Chairperson Councillor Jubilation Shoko said the spending plan was designed to translate financial resources into tangible improvements in residents’ lives.

“The credibility of any municipal budget rests not merely on the figures presented, but on its capacity to translate financial allocations into visible, measurable and sustainable improvements in the lives of our residents,” Shoko said.

Water and sanitation account for the largest share of the proposed budget, receiving US$369.5 million, representing 45.16 percent of the total allocation.

Social services have been allocated US$146.75 million, while US$110.34 million will go towards roads and infrastructure. Public safety and security will receive US$55.13 million.

The heavy allocation towards water and sanitation comes amid persistent complaints from residents over unreliable water supplies, deteriorating sewer infrastructure and inadequate access to essential municipal services.

The council plans to use the funding to replace ageing infrastructure, improve water treatment facilities and strengthen the reliability of water supplies across the capital.

Shoko said the city’s longstanding service delivery problems required urgent intervention, particularly in critical areas affecting public health and residents’ welfare.

“The preceding year has once again underscored the urgency of addressing the City’s long-standing challenges, particularly in the areas of water supply, sanitation, public health, road maintenance, and the provision of reliable public services,” he said.

Road rehabilitation is also a major priority, with more than 2 000 kilometres of roads reportedly in poor condition.

The proposed budget sets aside US$82.8 million for road rehabilitation, representing 75 percent of the road programme allocation, as the local authority seeks to improve the city’s deteriorating road network.

However, residents could face higher healthcare costs if proposed increases in municipal health tariffs are approved.

Adult clinic consultation fees are expected to rise from US$5 to US$7 while children’s clinic fees would increase from US$3 to US$5.

Adult hospital consultation fees are proposed to increase from US$20 to US$30 with children’s hospital fees rising from US$10 to US$20.

Maternity fees would also go up from US$25 to US$30.

The council says the proposed adjustments are intended to help meet the operational costs of its health facilities and ensure continued availability of medicines.

Shoko said the changes were necessary to sustain healthcare provision at municipal clinics and hospitals.

“To maintain primary healthcare delivery and medicines availability across our polyclinics and hospitals in compliance with WHO standards,” he said.

To finance its ambitious spending programme, Harare is projecting US$599.5 million in internally generated revenue in 2027, with property rates, water services, wastewater management and refuse collection expected to contribute significantly.

However, poor revenue collection remains a major obstacle to the city’s service delivery ambitions.

Shoko revealed that the council’s average revenue collection efficiency stood at 58 percent as at September 30, 2026, a level he said was insufficient to meet operational and service delivery demands.

“As at 30 September 2026, the City’s average collection efficiency stood at 58%, a level that is inadequate to meet its operational and service delivery requirements,” he said.

He said the proposed budget sought to build on existing interventions while addressing outstanding infrastructure deficiencies and improving municipal services.

“The 2027 Budget seeks to consolidate this progress, address outstanding infrastructure gaps and accelerate the delivery of better services to our residents,” Shoko said.

The proposed budget now awaits council consideration, with its implementation expected to be closely watched by residents seeking improvements in water availability, sanitation, road maintenance and other essential services.