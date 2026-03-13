Government Steps Up Monitoring of Road Contractors Ahead of Independence Celebrations

MAPHISA, Zimbabwe — The government has intensified supervision of contractors working on key road rehabilitation projects in Matabeleland South as an inter-ministerial delegation toured the province to assess infrastructure progress ahead of the country’s 46th Independence Day celebrations next month.

default

The delegation, led by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, visited several road construction sites, including the Bulawayo–Kezi–Maphisa and Gwanda–Maphisa corridors. The inspection formed part of a broader government review of preparations for the national Independence commemorations that will be hosted in Maphisa.

Officials said the visit was aimed at ensuring both the infrastructure for the celebrations and long-term development projects in the province are progressing on schedule.

Speaking during the tour, Mhona said authorities are closely monitoring contractors to ensure they deliver quality work and meet agreed-upon timelines.

“And I am happy that as you then move, seeing the work ethic of our contractors,” Mhona said. “Where we are saying it’s not just 24-7. I am happy that you have seen the contractors — they are also ready and they must be accountable to whatever they do.”

The Bulawayo–Kezi–Maphisa road is considered a vital route linking communities in Matabeleland South to the country’s second-largest city, Bulawayo. The corridor is widely used for the movement of agricultural produce, livestock and mining outputs, making its rehabilitation important for economic activity in the region.

default

Government officials say the increased oversight reflects efforts to ensure public infrastructure projects are delivered to acceptable standards as Zimbabwe accelerates road rehabilitation across the country.

Mhona said the projects form part of a broader development drive aimed at improving infrastructure in previously underserved areas.

“This development is part of Government’s broader infrastructure development drive in line with the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind, even post-independence,” Mhona said.

Construction work has intensified in recent weeks as multiple contractors operate along the key road corridors. Engineers working on the project say significant sections of the Gwanda–Maphisa and Bulawayo–Kezi–Maphisa routes are undergoing resurfacing and rehabilitation to improve accessibility across the province.

The national Independence Day celebrations will, for the first time, be hosted in Maphisa, with authorities describing the infrastructure upgrades as legacy projects that will continue to benefit local communities long after the commemorations.