Govt Committed to Supporting Education of the Poor and Vulnerable

The Deputy Minister of Finance Hon David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa says the government of Zimbabwe is committed to supporting education as a key investment to the nation’s human capital development.

Speaking at a prize giving day ceremony at Donjane Secondary School in Zhombe, Midlands, recently, the Deputy Minister in a speech read on his behalf by the District Inspector of Schools Hebert Maziriri, the Minister said the government continues to prioritise education as an enabler of development.

‘’As the Ministry of Finance, we are fully committed to supporting education as a key investment in our nation. Through collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education we continue to ensure that the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) reaches and supports vulnerable learns so that no child is left behind,’’ he said.

The Minister highlighted that the Ministry prioritises quality, inclusive and heritage based education that prepares learners for innovation, industrialisation and economic transformation.

He commended the partnership that the school located 60 km from Kwekwe continues to enjoy with members of the Zhombe East community under Chief Samambwa.

‘’ I wish to commend the head, teachers and non teaching staff of Donjane Secondary School for their hard work and dedication to shaping the future of our young people. Let me also extend heartfelt appreciation to the local leadership, chief Samambwa, kraal heads, councillors and community stakeholders for standing with the school and ensuring that education remains a shared priority,’’ he added.

Speaking at the same occasion the school headmaster Oswald Masakadza expressed appreciation for the government efforts in the education sector.

‘’ We appreciate the Hon Deputy Minister for accepting our invitation at our prize giving day. It shows that government is committed to its mantra of leaving no one and no place behind. As our school continues to grow we promise to use education to fullfill the thrust set out in Vision 2030.

Donjane Secondary school is in Zhombe East under chief Samambwa and has an enrolment of 373 students.