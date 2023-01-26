Govt Lifts Ban On Zebra Kiss

The government has announced the lifting of a ban on Tashilyt Investments trading as Zebra Kiss after the company submitted measures put in place to avoid a recurrence of the incident that left one person dead and several injured while engaging in road racing with Rimbi Tours along Harare Nyamapanda road last week.

In a statement, Transport and Infrastructural Development minister, Felix Mhona said his ministry is satisfied by the measures put in place by Zebra Kiss to avoid violating terms of the operator lice in future.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to advise the public that it has lifted the suspension of the licence for operation of all omnibuses belonging to Tashilyt Investments trading as Zebra Kiss.

“The lifting of the suspension follows the submission of comprehensive measures that have been put in place by TashIlyt Investments to avert such incidents In future. After a meticulous consideration of the submission, the Ministry is satisfied that the measures that have been mainstreamed by the Operator are adequate to checkmate recurrence of operational behaviours which can be Interpreted as violations of terms and conditions of the licence,” said Mhona.

In a letter to Zebra Kiss owner, government urged the operator to uphold laws and regulations application to road motor transportation and road traffic safety management.

Prior to the lifting of the ban, government requested Zebra Kiss to submit a detailed plan of action on the corrective measures that they were putting in place against future violation of the terms and conditions of their operator’s license.

Zebra Kiss was banned together with Rimbi Tours after their buses were involved in a racing incident that was captured on a video before they were involved in an accident that claimed one life.

On Rimbi Tours, Mhona said the government could not act on their issue as they had chosen the legal route to challenge the ban, a process which is still pending before the courts.

