Nigerian Gospel Singer Minister GUC to Perform in Zimbabwe,Tickets Now Available

Nigerian gospel singer Minister GUC will be performing in Zimbabwe this April, and tickets are now available.

The much-anticipated visit of Minister GUC to Harare is set to be a memorable event courtesy of SetUp Events, who last December delivered a sold-out show headlined by Pastor Travis Green.

The concert will take place on April 18 2023, at the Celebration Centre.

Organisers announced the categories for tickets beginning with the limited early bird priced at $10.

There is also a special bundle of tickets going for $150 for 10. After that, standard tickets will be priced at $20.

“We are thrilled to announce that the renowned gospel artist, Minister GUC, will be performing in Zimbabwe this April,” said Rudo Magwenzi of SetUp Events.

“Tickets are now available and, with prices starting at just $10 for limited early bird tickets, we urge people to secure their tickets early as they are fast running out.”

“VIP tickets are going to cost $50 per head with another category for VVIP costing $70 which includes a worship seminar slated for April 15,” she added.

The concert is running under the theme ‘The Heroes of Faith’ with the aim of remembering and honouring all Heroes of Faith as well as remembering Heroes who died and fought so that Christians might exercise their faith unhindered.