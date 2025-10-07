Doctors Slam Govt Over Delay in Cancer Equipment Funding Despite Sugar Tax Millions

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has criticised the government for failing to procure essential cancer treatment equipment two years after introducing the Sugar Tax despite collecting tens of millions of dollars meant for public health improvements.

In a statement, ZADHR said the slow pace in disbursing the funds undermines the very purpose of the tax which was intended to enhance healthcare capacity, particularly for non-communicable diseases such as cancer.

“Despite confirmation by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development that by November 2024, a total of USD 30.8 million in special surtax on sugar contents in beverages had been collected, no disbursement has been made to the Ministry of Health and Child Care for the procurement of cancer treatment machines,” the association said.

The doctors added that additional revenue collected in 2025 had also not been channelled towards improving cancer care.

According to the doctors, the country continues to face one of the highest cancer burdens in Southern Africa, with an age-standardised incidence rate of 208 cases per 100,000 people and a mortality rate of 144 per 100,000, according to Globocan 2022.

These figures, they say surpass those of neighbouring countries such as South Africa (203/122), Namibia (193/113), Zambia (159/109), and Botswana (115/66).

The country records more than 17,700 new cancer cases and nearly 12,000 deaths annually mainly due to late diagnosis and inadequate treatment facilities.

“This growing burden strains Zimbabwe’s already fragile health system, escalates household health expenditure and undermines productivity,” ZADHR warned.

The doctors’ association urged the Ministry of Finance to urgently disburse the collected Sugar Tax funds to the Ministry of Health for the immediate procurement of cancer treatment machines.

They also called on the Ministry of Health to ensure a transparent procurement and installation process and to strengthen training among technical staff to ensure the proper use and maintenance of the equipment.

“Equitable access must be at the centre of the rollout. Beyond the main central hospitals, provincial and district centres should also benefit from these investments to ensure no patient is left behind,” ZADHR said.