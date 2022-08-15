Govt Stops E-Passport Processing

The government has stopped the processing and issuance of e-passports after machines allegedly broke down leaving thousands of passport seekers stranded.

The Registrar General’s office without giving assurance of when processing will resume, yesterday announced that they were facing challenges to produce the document due to technical faults.

“The civil registry department wishes to inform its valued clients and stakeholders that the department is currently experiencing challenges in the issuance of vital civil registration and travel documents due to a technical fault,” read the statement.

“Our technicians are working tirelessly to rectify the situation and members of the public are urged to remain calm and bear with us during this time.

“Members of the public are also advised to disregard messages circulating on various social media platforms. Any information regarding this matter will be communicated by the Department through its formal channels,’ reads the statement.

Since January 2022, a total of 140 000 e-passports have been issued but demand for the new document continues to rise as most Zimbabweans seek an escape from the country whose economy continues to bite ordinary citizens.

The government has decentralized the e-passport, which is being done by a private albeit controversial company, Garsu Pasaulis (GP), to Bulawayo, Lupane, Chitungwiza, Murewa and Hwange.

