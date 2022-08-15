I Wanted To Join The Army But I Was Scared To Die- Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change leader, nelson Chamisa Sunday stunned his supporters in Masvingo when he revealed before being a politician, he had wanted to join the army but was too scared to die.

Chamisa, who has had no love lost relationship with the security forces, said his never die attitude stems from his wanting to join the army before turning to activism and politics.

“I was joking the other day that my brother (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa wasn’t told the truth but my uncle Vice President Constantino (Chiwenga) knows that I grew up in Manyame Air Base and I know everything about soldiers.

“Some of you are not aware but I had hatched a plan after I left Gutu, to go and join the army. I did medicals and interviews, and I went to the Air Force because I wanted to be a pilot. I then had second thoughts because I was scared of death.

“My uncle Chiwenga knows this, he knows that when he is talking to me he is talking to a soldier who is unafraid and will not retreat, Chamisa said.

Chamisa has on countless criticized the army’s partisan involvement in politics.

However, during in party’s 42nd Defence Forces Day Commemorations statement, Chamisa promised decent wages, improved living conditions and title deeds for the country’s security forces if his party formed a future government in Zimbabwe, with the aim to make the army nonpartisan.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

