Govt Warns Officials Against Falling Prey to Scammers

Government has advised Zimbabweans against falling prey to scammers who are defrauding unsuspecting citizens with offers of free agricultural equipment.

By Tarisai Mhlanga

This comes after the Zimbabwean government noticed that there were Zimbabwean individuals and entities based in the Republic of South Africa robbing citizens purporting to be distributing agricultural equipment allegedly donated by Pretoria to help the latter boost productivity in Zimbabwe.

In a press statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said there was no such programme between the two governments.

Sibanda said the conmen from South Africa were calling unsuspecting Zimbabweans telling them that they were set to receive tractors, centre pivots and other farming implements.

“The unsuspecting individuals are told to participate by paying for the transportation costs of the farming implements to Zimbabwe,” said Sibanda.

According to Sibanda, the conmen targeted Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament and Senior Civil Servants before extending to members of faith community.

He added that the victims were being tricked into the scam through excessive propaganda such that they were told if they do not join they lose the opportunity to the next beneficiary.