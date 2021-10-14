Grandfather In Court For Physically ‘Hurting’ Minor Grandson

A Harare man, Jan Pieters (57) has appeared before Harare magistrate Chido Garwe accused of physically harassing his minor grandchild.

It is the state’s case that on 10 June 2021, Pieters had an altercation with his son’s ex-wife Shanny Pieters who visited the family home to collect her kids while their father was away.

The court heard that Pieters who was not happy with the mother’s move, tried to escape with the kids, dragging them to his car.

He squeezed their hands during the melee resulting in one of the minors sustaining bruises and a cut on the tongue.

State witness, James Mawizha confirmed before the court that Pieters tried to run away with the kids who were crying for their mother and in the process hurt the minor complainant on her wrist.

Through his lawyer Webster Jiti, Pieters is denying the allegations claiming that the mother is fabricating the charges.

Pieters told the court that when Shanny came to collect the kids he complied and did not resist.

Meanwhile, at the close of the state’s case, the defense informed the court of their intention to apply for a discharge.

Lawyer, Agency Gumbo is the watching brief for Shanny and the complainant (minor).

The matter will be back in court on 29 October 2021 for ruling.