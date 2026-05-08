Gvt Considers Teaching Science in Local Languages

Minister Torerayi Moyo



By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The government says it is exploring the possibility of teaching science subjects in indigenous languages although officials say the process is still in its early stages.

The proposal was discussed in the Senate after Chief Chikwaka asked the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education whether there were plans to teach subjects such as physics and chemistry in local languages rather than English.

The senator said countries such as China were already using indigenous languages to teach scientific concepts from an early age and urged Zimbabwe to consider a similar approach.

“From primary level, they are learning in their vernacular languages. If we look at China, they are starting to learn how steel is produced using their vernacular languages. When are we starting to use our vernacular languages when teaching?” said Chief Chikwaka

Responding in the Senate, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerayi Moyo said the government supported the idea in principle but consultations and planning were still underway.

“This has not started yet,” he said, adding that the issue had also been raised in Parliament last year.

Moyo said he welcomed growing debate around the use of indigenous languages in schools particularly at early learning levels.

“As the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, I am very happy that a child in Grade One is being taught all subjects in the vernacular language,” he said.

However, he warned that introducing local languages into science teaching at higher levels would require major reforms across the education system.

“It requires that the whole of Government come together. The universities that are training these teachers and the teachers’ colleges, the polytechnic colleges, should come together and we should come up with how and when we are going to start.” he said.

The minister said textbooks, examinations and other learning materials would also need to be translated into indigenous languages.

“All those subjects have to be written in the vernacular languages so that a child in Binga, who speaks Tonga, and the teacher there should teach the subjects in the local language,” he said.

Moyo said the government could not yet provide a timeline for implementation because significant groundwork was still needed.