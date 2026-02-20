Gvt Ready to Deploy Cloud Seeding as Farmers Fear Crop Losses

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The government says it stands ready to deploy cloud seeding operations to support farmers affected by erratic rainfall in parts of the country.

The assurance follows concerns raised over uneven rains particularly in February which have left some late-planted crops at risk.

Responding to questions, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Settlement Minister Anxious Masuka said preparations were in place to act where weather conditions permit.

Although cloud seeding falls under the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Masuka said he was speaking in his capacity as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Cloud Seeding.

“The Government and Cabinet established an Inter-Ministerial Committee to coordinate Government activities and the activities of all players wishing to participate in cloud seeding,” he said.

He said the committee had identified both private and public sector players capable of carrying out the operation.

“In our series of meetings, we identified the actors, those that have platforms or aeroplanes to be able to undertake the work primarily in the private sector and within Government, Defence Forces and RIDA,” said Masuka.

The minister confirmed that key materials including silver iodide used in cloud seeding were available and that coordination efforts were ongoing.

“Silver iodide is available. We had a meeting yesterday with the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife and the Director of the Meteorological Services Department,” he said.

Authorities have also begun daily monitoring of weather systems to determine when and where intervention may be possible.

“They said today (Wednesday) from 11.00 a.m. everyday, they will sit and be able to utilise the current cloud band to seed in areas where we have not received sufficient rainfall,” he said.

While recent thunderstorms have delivered more than 100mm of rain in some regions others remain dry. Areas such as Beitbridge and Mbire could be prioritised depending on prevailing conditions.

“You will recall that in the past few days we have had thunderstorms in areas, in some instances exceeding 100mm. So that cloud seeding, perhaps concentrating on areas like Beitbridge, Mbire and others,that would naturally be the focus but we are ready as Government and the operators are ready.,” he said.

However, the Minister cautioned that cloud seeding can only be carried out when suitable rain-bearing clouds are present.

“Cloud seeding will be undertaken on a need basis. You seed a cloud, so the cloud has to be rain-bearing. Therefore, it is absolutely critical to understand the link between cloud seeding and the existence of these rain-bearing clouds,” he said.