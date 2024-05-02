Advocacy Group Calls for Stronger Media Role in Environmental Protection

Local climate justice advocacy group, the Network for Environmental and Climate Justice (NECJ) has called for stronger media participation in environmental protection and advocacy.

In a statement to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day under the theme, “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of the Environmental Crisis,” NECJ Zimbabwe underscored the crucial role of media in influencing policy on environmental issues, and holding authorities accountable.

“The NECJ reiterates the important role of the media in raising public awareness and influencing policy on environmental issues. This implies creating a conducive environment for the media to effectively play its pivotal role of raising public awareness, risk communication, holding authorities to account and the promotion of good environmental practices.

“As the NECJ, we firmly believe in the ability of the media to raise awareness and influence policy on environmental protection hence our continued efforts to create synergies between local communities and the mainstream media,” said NECJ

According to NECJ Zimbabwe, creating synergies between local communities and the mainstream media is critical in ensuring information flow and influencing policy decisions.

“This is critical in ensuring information flow between local communities and duty bearers as well influencing policy that ensures sustainable use of the environment. As local communities from various areas of Zimbabwe continue to grapple with a number of environmental issues, the NECJ appreciates the role of the media to act as the voice of the voiceless,” said the advocacy group

The network also highlights the significance of integrating information communication technologies and environmental awareness campaigns, particularly in the digital era. As part of their efforts, NECJ Zimbabwe is running campaigns to train and recruit citizen journalists in various communities to ensure the flow of information on environmental issues.

While appreciating the efforts of the Government of Zimbabwe and Development Partners in tackling the environmental crisis, NECJ Zimbabwe reaffirms the critical role that the media can play in this regard.

They stress that press freedom is essential for allowing the media to amplify environmental issues and advocate for sustainable environmental practices.

