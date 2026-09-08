Harare Clean-Up Not a War on Vendors or Homeowners: Garwe

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has rejected claims that the government’s planned clean-up operation in Harare is targeting vendors, informal traders or homeowners.

Garwe said the exercise was aimed at restoring order in the capital’s Central Business District (CBD), which he described as being in a state that was incompatible with the country’s ambitions of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“This situation is no longer acceptable and it is no longer business as usual.What is now obtained in the capital is in direct contrast to our aspirations of becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030 and is in direct contrast to the National Development Strategy 2,” he said.

His comments come amid growing concern over the government’s planned clean-up operation and messages circulating on social media claiming that houses would be demolished on 9 September.

Garwe dismissed the reports as false and said the government had no intention of demolishing homes.

“We have no desire to demolish any houses. We are aware of the right to shelter,” he said.

He also sought to reassure informal traders saying the government’s plans should not be interpreted as a campaign against people who depend on informal trading for their livelihoods.

“Let me state at the outset, ladies and gentlemen that this is not a declaration of war against vendors and informal traders,” he said.

The minister said the government recognised informal trading as an important source of livelihoods, but maintained that trading activities should be conducted within the law and in designated areas.

He urged members of the public not to be misled by social media reports about the planned operation.

“We just want to dispel the social media circulating messages that we are planning to demolish houses on the 9th of September. That is not the intention,” Garwe said.

He said the government had convened stakeholders to discuss the challenges facing Harare and develop a collective response.

“This meeting is calling for us as a unity,” he said.

The government has previously said its broader urban clean-up programme is intended to address congestion, illegal structures, poor sanitation and informal trading in undesignated areas.

Government also said the programme will involve local authorities and other government agencies as part of efforts to restore order and improve the appearance and functionality of urban centres.