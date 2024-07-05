Local Government Achieves 84% Compliance with Service Delivery Blueprint

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe announced significant progress in the implementation of the “Call to Action: No Compromise to Service Delivery” blueprint during a press briefing held in Harare today.

The blueprint, launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 1, 2023, aims to modernize local authorities’ operations in alignment with Vision 2030.

Minister Garwe revealed that 92 local authorities are being evaluated under this directive.

“Out of the 92 local authorities, two local authorities, Mutare and Bulawayo had already prepared their Master Plans before the directive that was given by the President, and the Master Plans were gazetted in 2022 and 2023 respectively,” Garwe said

Highlighting the efforts of the remaining local authorities, Minister Garwe said, “Out of the remaining 90, 84 have submitted their draft Master Plans in terms of the 30 June deadline for review by the Minister and have now requested to place them on the public exhibit for the mandatory 60 days during which period, stakeholders make inputs, comments or raise objections.”

However, Minister Garwe said six local authorities have not yet met the submission deadline. These include Beitbridge Municipality, which has requested an extension to submit by July 8, 2024; Epworth Local Board, Ruwa Local Board, and Mutare Rural District Council, which aim to submit by July 15, 2024 and Chitungwiza Municipality and Hwange Local Board, which plan to submit by July 30, 2024.

Minister Garwe provided an overview of compliance levels across various metrics saying “In terms of Master Plans, compliance is at 93 percent, whilst Valuation Rolls are at 63 percent and ERP at 96 percent. Therefore, in terms of the Call-to-Action blueprint overall compliance by the Local Authorities, stands at 84 percent.

“The Ministry is happy with the progress that our Local Authorities have made in implementing the blueprint. The Ministry is now interrogating matters concerning non-compliant Local Authorities, on a case-by-case basis.”

The blueprint represents a critical first stage of interventions to modernize local governance and enhance service delivery.

With most local authorities making substantial progress, the Ministry’s focus now shifts to addressing the specific challenges faced by the few non-compliant entities.

