Urban Stateland Under Scrutiny as Land Barons Targeted

By Anyway Yotamu

Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe has called on legislators to join forces with his ministry in efforts to dismantle land barons across the country warning that their activities are harming citizens and defacing urban areas.

Speaking at an engagement meeting with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Garwe said land barons have no place in our society.

“Let’s work together to fight against land barons across the country because they are duping people, moving into rural areas, and exploiting citizens. They have caused a lot of suffering for innocent Zimbabweans. It is our responsibility as members of parliament to make it clear that land barons do not add value to this country,” he said.

The parliamentary portfolio committee chairperson, Maxmore Njanji pledged that the committee would continue collaborating with the ministry conducting nationwide visits to ensure state-owned urban land is managed effectively.

“The committee will work closely with the ministry in its oversight role, advising the government and assessing areas to ensure that urban stateland is being properly administered,” Njanji said.

The call for action comes in the wake of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s launch of the Urban Stateland Management Policy in Bulawayo in May which aims to improve the administration of urban land amid unprecedented growth in cities and towns.

Government officials say the policy is crucial for addressing the increasing demand for land and curbing abuses by unscrupulous individuals exploiting state-owned property.

With urban populations expanding rapidly, authorities are emphasising coordinated oversight and legislative support to protect citizens and ensure that urban development benefits communities rather than a few profiteers.