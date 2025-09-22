Harare Duo Arrested After Attacking Passenger in Fake Lift

Police in Harare have arrested two men in connection with a robbery that took place near Mabvuku Turn-off last week.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects identified as Francis Kunaya (27) and Thompson Pembedzo (25) allegedly gave a lift to the complainant on 19 September before attacking him.

The victim was robbed of a cellphone, a pair of shoes and his national identity card before being dumped along Old Shamva Road on the Mutoko–Harare highway.

Police say Kunaya was spotted the following day at Solani Shopping Centre in Epworth wearing the stolen shoes, which led to his arrest. He later implicated Pembedzo as his accomplice.

ZRP national spokesperson confirmed the arrests, saying “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Francis Kunaya and Thompson Pembedzo in connection with a robbery case which occurred at Mabvuku Turn-off. We urge members of the public to exercise caution when boarding lifts from strangers.”

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.