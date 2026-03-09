Harare Mayor Warns Against Street Cooking

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has warned vendors against cooking in the city’s central business district saying the use of gas canisters and open fires in busy public spaces poses a serious risk to public safety and health.

Speaking on the issue, Mafume said authorities were concerned about the growing number of informal traders preparing food in crowded areas where both pedestrians and vehicles are constantly moving.

He said the responsibility to enforce regulations lies with law enforcement agencies, particularly the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“The arresting powers are with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, but people must understand that Harare is not a refugee camp. Harare is the capital city,” Mafume said.

The mayor expressed concern about vendors bringing cooking equipment such as gas canisters into densely populated parts of the city, warning that the practice could lead to dangerous incidents.

“You cannot bring fire, especially gas canisters, in the middle of the city where people are moving up and down and where there are cars. If a fire breaks out it will destroy properties and commerce,” he said.

Mafume also warned that unsafe food preparation in public spaces could expose the city council to legal action if members of the public fall ill.

“If people fall sick they will come to the city council and say that you have failed to take care of our public health,” he said.

He added that any compensation claims against the local authority would ultimately be borne by residents.

“At the end of the day the residents are the ones paying, so it is important that we understand that food is a serious public health issue,” Mafume said.

While acknowledging that many people depend on informal trading to survive, the mayor said earning a living should not endanger the safety and wellbeing of others.

“Yes, we need to live and we need to have livelihoods, but we must not damage other people’s rights. We must earn our living in a manner that does not harm other people’s right to life and health.” he said.

”