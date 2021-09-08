Hichilema Cries Foul Over Zanu-PF’s Attacks

Newly elected Zambian president’s party National Development (UPND) says Zimbabwe’s ruling party is instigating cyber-attacks against its leadership.

The party’s spokesperson, Joseph Kalimbwe said the attacks by Zanu-PF are scandalous and could have far-reaching consequences for the two countries.

“We are in Zambia talking about the need to tackle corruption in our country but across the border, Zanu-PF supporters think the message is directed at them and so they start to attack and demonise us,” Kalimbwe tweeted.“Not even our own political opponents attack us as they do. It’s scandalous!”

The Hichilema administration came under attack on the day he was inaugurated with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba accusing the newly elected leader of being a sellout.

Hichilema is friends with Zimbabwe’s opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, who is also not a stranger to attacks from the Zanu-PF multitudes.

Kalimbwe said Chamisa’s close ties to Hichilema should not destroy the diplomatic relations between the two sister countries.

“We have always been victims of several online attacks on the party and the President. Not so long after the presidential spokesperson (Charamba) labelled President Hichilema a sellout, several other members of the ruling Zanu-PF party attacked us online with regards to our policies which have nothing to do with Zimbabwean governance.

“Such actions do not guarantee amicable diplomatic ties. UPND as a ruling party does not concern itself with the affairs of its neighbour, Zimbabwe, but on the contrary, Zanu-PF members have been very much concerned with how President Hichilema runs Zambia,” he said