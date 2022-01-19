Zanu PF Ready For By-Elections: Mugwadi

The ruling Zanu PF party says it is geared for next month’s by-elections to fill vacant seats in the House of Assembly and various local authorities across the country.

Most of the seats fell vacant following the recall of Members of Parliament and councilors by the Douglas Mwonzora led opposition MDC-T party while others were caused by deaths.

Speaking during an interview with a local radio station, Zanu PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said the revolutionary party has been ready from the days the vacancies were declared.

“On our part, the revolutionary party, the leadership from top to the level structures we are all geared for the by-elections. That puts paid to the propaganda that was being peddled from other corners in the political market especially from opposition and civil society, those who were saying Zanu PF is afraid of by-elections that is why we were not calling for by-elections.

“Now the by-elections have been put on the table and the contest is set, its now on your marks get set ready, As Zanu PF we wish to pronounce ourselves categorically that we are ready as we were since two years ago when these by-elections became a topical issue except that the conditions prevailing could not allow us to hold those by-elections,” said Mugwadi

He said Zanu PF is ready to grab the available seats and improve cities on the policies of the second republic.

“The party is ready to build on the policies of the second republic. The coming in of the second republic has seen a sudden turnover of the picture that we have here in Harare under the MDC. The capital and other cities including Bulawayo had turned into pale shadows of their former self sewage running in the streets, potholes had become the norm and running water had become an issue in these cities and Zanu PF is saying we are quite exuberant and we are confident to grab our constituencies and retain those that were lost by our late members of parliament both from senate and house of assembly and council elections,” he said

The by-elections are set for February 26, 2022 with nomination courts across the country set to sit on January 26.