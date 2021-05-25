fbpx

In Pictures: Mbuya Nehanda Statue Unveiling

News
By Munashe Chokodza
President Mnangagwa has just unveiled Mbuya Nehanda statue
President Mnangagwagive addressing the nation at the unveiling of Mbuya Nehanda statue
Airforce members at Mbuya Nehanda Statue unveiling
President ED Mnangagwa inspecting a guard of owner
ZNA members following proceeding at Statue unveiling
Aerial view

 

 

VP Chiwenga following proceedings at Statue unveiling
Zanu PF Politburo memebers
Second Republic have made history by honoring our heroine Mbuya Nehanda: Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri
Mbuya Nehanda is an embodiment of Pan Africanism
President Mnangagwa unveiled Mbuya Nehanda statue on Africa Day
Zimbabwe National Army members’
Historic unveiling of the statue of our heroine: President ED Mnangagwa
President Mnangagwa appealed to Zimbabweans to respect Mbuya Nehanda monument
Minister of Local Government Hon July Moyo and Minister of Home Affairs Hon Kazembe Kazembe following proceedings at the Mbuya Nehanda Statue unveiling
Unveiled Mbuya Nehanda statue

Sasha dancer performing at Ambuya Nehanda Statue unveiling
Munashe Chokodza 433 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

