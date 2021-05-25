In Pictures: Mbuya Nehanda Statue Unveiling News By Munashe Chokodza On May 25, 2021 President Mnangagwa has just unveiled Mbuya Nehanda statue Share President Mnangagwagive addressing the nation at the unveiling of Mbuya Nehanda statue Airforce members at Mbuya Nehanda Statue unveiling President ED Mnangagwa inspecting a guard of owner ZNA members following proceeding at Statue unveiling Aerial view VP Chiwenga following proceedings at Statue unveiling Zanu PF Politburo memebers Second Republic have made history by honoring our heroine Mbuya Nehanda: Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri Mbuya Nehanda is an embodiment of Pan Africanism President Mnangagwa unveiled Mbuya Nehanda statue on Africa Day Zimbabwe National Army members’ Historic unveiling of the statue of our heroine: President ED Mnangagwa President Mnangagwa has just unveiled Mbuya Nehanda statue President Mnangagwa appealed to Zimbabweans to respect Mbuya Nehanda monument Minister of Local Government Hon July Moyo and Minister of Home Affairs Hon Kazembe Kazembe following proceedings at the Mbuya Nehanda Statue unveiling Unveiled Mbuya Nehanda statue Sasha dancer performing at Ambuya Nehanda Statue unveiling Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmailViberLinkedin