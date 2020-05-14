Internet Access A Human Right: MISA

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe has launched a campaign urging the telecommunications regulator to reduce internet charges, saying recent increases in data violate fundamental human rights to access information.

In a statement MISA, together with stakeholders under Media Alliance of Zimbabwe, says it is petitioning the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), and various mobile and internet providers to reduce data costs.

The statement said following recent astronomical increases in data tariffs by the two main service providers Econet Wireless and Netone, ‘internet access has been reduced to becoming a luxury’, urging government to intervene.

These increases have ironically come at a time when POTRAZ ‘has allocated the three mobile network operators in Zimbabwe free frequencies until the end of the year as part of its measures to ensure affordable data to internet users in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.’

MISA Zimbabwe called for development of a sustainable model which ensures universal access and implementation of principles of availability, access and affordability, to strengthen the fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed work online.

“MISA Zimbabwe under the auspices of the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe, together with various other stakeholders, has mounted the #DataMustFall campaign and the signing of a petition urging and various mobile and internet service providers in Zimbabwe, to reduce data costs.

“Internet access is key in keeping citizens informed on developments pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic and measures being put in place to combat the virus. It is also a fundamental human right central to the exercise of free expression and access to information that empowers citizens to make informed choices and decisions on socio-economic and political matters that affect their daily lives.

“It is therefore worrying that despite MISA Zimbabwe’s calls for the reduction of data prices, contrary developments have been noted. On 5 May 2020, Econet Zimbabwe, the nation’s largest mobile network provider, increased its data prices by up to 225%.

“We therefore urge various stakeholders in the telecommunications industry in Zimbabwe to develop a sustainable model that ensures universal internet access,” read part of the statement.

MISA said the development in Zimbabwe were contrary to continental principles on the provision of affordable internet to all persons without discrimination, as internet access was now a preserve of the rich and a luxury to the poor.

The global pandemic has provided enough evidence to show that internet provision should now shift to a holistic framework which entails universal access not only predicated on profit making but enjoyment of fundamental human rights, said MISA.

“The pandemic has already shown us that the provision of internet access services should not be determined solely for profit-making, but for the promotion of the exercise and enjoyment of human freedoms, including digital rights.

“These developments are contrary to Principle 2 of the Revised African Declaration on Internet Rights and Freedoms which notes that access to the internet should be available and affordable to all persons in Africa without discrimination on any grounds such as status, of which this status can be economic.

“There is, however, urgent need to develop a holistic framework that takes into account the principles laid out in the African Declaration on Internet Rights and Freedoms and also caters for long term universal internet access,” said MISA.

The Human Rights Watch has also stated that, “reliable and unfettered access to the internet be maintained and steps should be taken to ensure internet access be available to people with low incomes.”

The World Wide Web Foundation has also noted that, the Web “is both a lifeline and a critical force in helping to curb the spread of the virus, providing vital public health information and helping us live virtually when meeting physically threatens human lives.”