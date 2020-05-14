MDC Alliance Demands Unconditional Release Of Abducted Members

The MDC Alliance has demanded the unconditional release of three youth assembly members Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marowa who were abducted by state security agents yesterday.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, the MDC Alliance said the disappearance of the trio has the approval of President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom they accused of using abductions to deal with dissent.

The movement further called for a strong reprimand and disciplinary action against those involved in the abduction of the three youth members.

“As the People’s party, the MDC Alliance is totally appalled and strongly condemns the evil abduction of our Youth Assembly leaders, national Deputy Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri, Deputy Organising Secretary Netsai Marowa and Secretary for Policy and Research Hon. Joana Mamombe (MP).

“We demand their unconditional and immediate release.

“This must be followed up with a strong reprimand and disciplinary action against all the repressive apparatus involved in the abductions including the individuals who gave the orders,” the movement said.

“Indeed, the illegitimate regime has been at the centre of using abductions as a strategy to deal with dissent,” the party added.

The three youth leaders were abducted by police at a roadblock near Long Cheng plaza along Bulawayo road while coming from a demonstration they held in Warren Park.

They have been missing since yesterday with the police issuing a statement that they are not in their custody.

“The ZRP wishes to make it clear that the MDC Alliance members who include Johanna Mamombe, Obey Sithole, Ostallous Siziba, Stanley Manyenga and Justin Chidziva who were involved in an illegal flash demonstration on 13/5/20 in Warren Park, Harare are not in police custody,” the police said.

The trio’s abduction has been widely condemned by the international community with the European Union, British Embassy and Canadian Embassy among others raising concern over the behavior of state security against the opposition.