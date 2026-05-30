Medical Aid Shake-Up Risks Hurting Patients, Critics Warn

Zimbabwe’s proposed changes to medical aid regulations have sparked concern among health sector stakeholders with critics warning that the reforms could make healthcare less affordable and undermine efforts towards universal health coverage.

At the centre of the debate are proposed amendments to the Medical Aid Societies Regulations, 2000 which would bar medical aid societies and related entities from owning, operating or managing healthcare service providers.

The measures would also require existing investments in healthcare facilities to be sold within a specified period.

Government has framed the move as a way to address concerns over conflicts of interest within the healthcare system.

However, opponents argue the changes could weaken healthcare access rather than improve it.

Critics say integrated healthcare models where medical aid societies own clinics, pharmacies or diagnostic services emerged in Zimbabwe largely in response to instability in the health sector.

They point to periods of economic crisis including the hyperinflation era of the early 2000s when many private healthcare providers stopped accepting medical aid and demanded cash payments upfront.

In response, some medical aid societies expanded direct service provision to ensure members could still access treatment.

Supporters of the integrated model argue that these arrangements have helped stabilise healthcare costs particularly for low-income earners by providing alternatives when private tariffs became unaffordable.

“Removing these structures without addressing pricing instability risks pushing patients back into a system of rising co-payments, shortfalls and reduced access,” one stakeholder said during consultations on the proposed regulations.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on lower-income medical aid contributors, many of whom rely on affordable packages linked to service providers owned or supported by medical aid societies.

Health policy observers warn that without stronger public healthcare capacity or controls on private-sector pricing, vulnerable patients could be hardest hit.

While critics acknowledge that conflicts of interest can arise in vertically integrated systems, they argue these concerns should be addressed through stronger governance rather than outright prohibition.

Suggested alternatives include tighter transparency rules, independent audits, safeguards against anti-competitive practices and stronger oversight of related-party transactions.

“There are already legal and regulatory tools to address market dominance and unfair conduct. The issue is governance, not ownership alone,” some health experts argue.

Legal concerns have also emerged over whether the proposed amendments exceed powers granted under the Medical Services Act with some stakeholders arguing that structural changes of this scale should be introduced through an Act of Parliament rather than statutory instruments.

Others have questioned the consultation process, arguing that medical aid members whose contributions helped build many healthcare investments should have a greater say in decisions affecting the future of these services.

Critics are now calling for broader public hearings, impact assessments and direct engagement with contributors before the reforms are finalised.

For many in the sector, the debate goes beyond regulation. It is about balancing accountability with access in a healthcare system already under pressure.

With Zimbabwe seeking to expand healthcare coverage and improve affordability, observers warn that reforms which unintentionally weaken access could leave ordinary patients paying the highest price.