Job Sikhala Arrested in South Africa Over Alleged Explosives

Former Zengeza West legislator Sikhala has been arrested in Pretoria, South Africa after police reportedly found explosives in his vehicle according to information shared by fellow activist Jacob Ngarivhume.

Ngarivhume said he was informed of Sikhala’s arrest early Friday adding that the circumstances surrounding the incident appear suspicious.

According to Ngarivhume, Sikhala’s wife told him that the politician had been attending a meeting the previous night when one of the hosts asked to check something in his car.

The individual allegedly took the car keys, returned about half an hour later and suggested the meeting be concluded as it was getting late.

Sikhala later drove off, but was intercepted by South African police who searched his car and allegedly discovered explosives.

He was immediately taken into custody and is currently being held at a local police station in Pretoria.

Lawyers from Zimbabwe have been dispatched to assist while South African legal representatives are already engaged in the case.

Ngarivhume described the arrest as part of a “coordinated regional effort to target critics of what he called “corrupt and illegal 2030 agenda.”

“The regime is working hand-in-hand with regional bodies to silence those who stand for justice and accountability,” Ngarivhume said.