Hatcliffe Residents Alarmed as Youths Turn to Shoe Polish in Shocking New Drug Trend

By Parvel H. Makona

Community leaders in Hatcliffe have raised alarm over a disturbing new form of drug abuse in which young people are reportedly inhaling or consuming shoe polish to get high.

The revelation came during an Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Campaign held at Hatcliffe Community Hall on Friday where residents, churches, schools, police and government agencies joined forces to denounce the rise of unconventional drug use among youths in high-density suburbs.

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume described the fight against drug abuse in Hatcliffe as critical urging stronger efforts to eradicate drugs and hold suppliers accountable.

“The fight against drugs is a critical issue here in Hatcliffe and across the city. We are determined to eradicate drugs, identify the sellers, and rehabilitate victims. It’s imperative that we double down on our efforts and solutions,” Mafume said

He warned that the crisis had escalated beyond local boundaries calling it a nationwide pandemic requiring urgent, coordinated action.

“This is a statewide, nationwide problem that we must tackle head on,” Mafume added.

Churches at the event pledged to increase counselling and mentorship programmes while urging parents to engage more with their children to prevent drug use.

Some residents vowed to assist authorities in identifying and exposing local drug dealers.

Learners from nearby schools dramatised the devastating effects of drug abuse through drama and choreography performances.

Tanyaradzwa Sande the Junior Member of Parliament for Hatcliffe Constituency representing the Women’s Quota encouraged her peers to focus on positive pursuits.

“To my fellow ladies, there are better things to do than engaging in drug and substance abuse. There are jobs and opportunities out there let’s build our country together,” she said.

However, some students said the problem ran deeper than awareness.

Ivy a local pupil said family struggles and child-headed households were major drivers of substance abuse.

“Some young people turn to drugs because they are forced to become breadwinners. Awareness campaigns are being ignored because people are struggling to survive.” Ivy said

Zimbabwe Communities Against Drug Abuse representative Elliot Chitiyo said his organisation was shocked to learn that shoe polish had become a substance of abuse.

“It came as a surprise that shoe polish is now being used as a drug. We will investigate further and alert authorities about other potentially harmful substances,” Chitiyo said.

The campaign concluded with a strong call for collective responsibility with stakeholders urging communities, families and authorities to unite in combating the deepening drug crisis and protecting the country’s youth.