JUST IN: Chiwenga To Testify Against Wife Marry In Private

Courts
By Shorai Murwira
Magistrate Lazini Ncube has barred the public from following the trial of Marry Chiwenga’s trial where her husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to testify today at 11:15.

In his ruling, Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube said, “The other part needs to point out what it will suffer if the next witness is taken in camera.
The accused will not suffer any prejudice coz they still have time to question the witness.

“The evidence to be held needs to protect the office office of the witness,” he said.

More to follow…

Shorai Murwira 1024 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

