Netone Gives Christmas Cheer To Sakubva Old People’s Home 

MUTARE- State owned mobile telecommunications operator, Netone has today made a cash donation of ZWL$300 0000 to Sakubva Old People’s home.

Netone, the second largest telecommunications provider by subscriptions in the country, in a statement said the gesture is part of its 25th Anniversary celebrations.

The cash donation comes at an opportune time, said caretaker Ondai Gondo as he detailed several operational challenges at the Sakubva Old People’s home.

Gondo said the Christmas cheer provided by Netone would assist with meeting operating costs for the fourteen current person’s that are receiving care from volunteers.

“Your donation will take us to another level, as we are relying on well-wishers. As of now we have no official sponsor that we can rely on so we are always grateful for any support we receive,” said Gondo.

Netone’ Christmas donations will see a total of up to five selected orphanages and old age homes across the country benefiting this festive season, under a ‘mandate to transform and develop communities’.

In a statement, the mobile network operator said they are delighted to be involved in charity work.

“This initiative is a highlight of NetOne’s commitment over the past 25 years towards uplifting the lives of various members of the community. As part of NetOne’s 25th Anniversary Celebrations, the leading mobile network operator, has taken time to assist the plight of the less privileged people in the society,” said Netone.

Under NetOne in the community arm, the company has recently been identified with sustainable CSR programs through capaciting marginalized schools, clinics and hospitals with the provision of laptops, desktops, exercise books, hospital beds, wheel chairs, blankets, and other hospital equipment.

“NetOne has also empowered youths, women and children with livelihood skills to undertake various entrepreneurial activities by offering welding machines, sewing machines just to name a few.

“NetOne will continue to roll out this initiative yearly to different less privileged homes who are often left out. Christmas is a time to share love, at such a time it is important to reach out and put a smile on someone’s face. Zororai Old People’s home, had such a great time with NetOne,” read part of the statement.

Sakubva Old People’s Home was founded in 1962 by council, with assistance from the Catholic Church, well wishers and operates under a nine member board as a Private Voluntary Organization (PVO).

It provides care for persons aged over 65 under which are submitted by the Department of Social Welfare, which also monitors to curb trafficking of elderly persons.