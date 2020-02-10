Just In: Govt Sets Gardeners Salary At ZWL0,75 Per Hour

The government has gazetted new wage bills for domestic workers with a gardener set to earn a paltry ZWL$0,75 per hour and a monthly rate of ZWL$160 which is less than ten United States Dollars.

SI 37 of 2020 cited as the Labour (Domestic Workers) Employment Regulations 2020 (Number 19) also set at Grade 2, Cook/housekeeper at ZWL$0.79 per hour with a monthly salary of ZWL$168.48 while child minders will earn ZWL$0,84 per hour and ZWL$179 per month.

Disabled/aged minder with a Red Cross certificate will earn ZWL$0.89 and a monthly salary of ZWL$189.70.