Just In: Mbeki Meets POLAD Leaders

News
By Staff Reporter

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki who is currently in the country has today met with political leaders under the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) as he progresses with his mission to meet all important stakeholders to find a solution to the current political and economic crisis.

Yesterday, Mbeki separately met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Details of all the meetings have not yet been revealed but there are sentiments that the meetings are meant to open avenues for possible inclusive dialogue to end the economic crisis currently bedeviling the country.

From left to right MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu, PDP President Lucia Matibenga, Thabo Mbeki, MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe and MDC-T parliamentarian Priscilla Misihairambwi Mushonga
